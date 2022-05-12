RVL Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

RVL Pharmaceuticals RVLP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RVL Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 61.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.21.

Revenue was down $2.44 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.43% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RVL Pharmaceuticals's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.27 -0.36 -0.14 -0.23 EPS Actual -0.30 -0.42 -0.20 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 3.10M 2.35M 34.55M 30.65M Revenue Actual 2.86M 2.20M 11.51M 23.88M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.