RVL Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

RVL Pharmaceuticals RVLP reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 06:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
RVL Pharmaceuticals beat estimated earnings by 61.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.21.
Revenue was down $2.44 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 3.43% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RVL Pharmaceuticals's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.27
|-0.36
|-0.14
|-0.23
|EPS Actual
|-0.30
|-0.42
|-0.20
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|3.10M
|2.35M
|34.55M
|30.65M
|Revenue Actual
|2.86M
|2.20M
|11.51M
|23.88M
