QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Why Dutch Bros Stock Is Getting Crushed Today

by Adam Eckert, Benzinga Staff Writer 
May 12, 2022 9:11 AM | 1 min read

Dutch Bros Inc BROS shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. 

Dutch Bros said first-quarter revenue increased 54% year-over-year to $152.2 million, which beat the $145.63-million estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company said the revenue growth was primarily driven by the opening of 107 company-operated shops over the last year.

Dutch Bros reported a quarterly loss of 2 cents per share, which missed the estimate for positive earnings of 1 cent per share.

Dutch Bros said it expects full-year 2022 revenue to be between $700 million and $715 million versus the $717.22-million estimate. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to total at least $90 million.

The company said it expects to open at least 30 new shops in the second quarter and at least 130 shops in total for full-year 2022.

Analyst Assessment:

  • Stifel downgraded Dutch Bros from a Buy rating to a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $70 to $30.
  • Cowen & Co. maintained Dutch Bros with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $65 to $35.
  • Piper Sandler maintained Dutch Bros with an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $75 to $44.
  • Baird maintained Dutch Bros with an Outperform rating and lowered the price target from $60 to $30.

See Also: Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Thursday, May 12

BROS Price Action: Dutch Bros shares are making nwe 52-week lows on Thursday.

The stock was down 36.7% at $21.77 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Dutch Bros.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: why it's movingEarningsNewsGuidancePrice TargetSmall CapAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading Ideas