Carrols Restaurant Reports Mixed Q1 Results

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc TAST reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2.4% year-on-year to $399.48 million, missing the consensus of $402.37 million.

Comparable restaurant sales for Burger King restaurants increased 1.6%, and Popeyes restaurants increased 2.2%.

Operating expenses rose 6.7% Y/Y to $419.3 million.

The operating loss for the quarter was $(19.8) million versus a loss of $(3.1) million last year.

The company held $8.5 million in cash and equivalents as of April 3, 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA of $4.3 million fell 78.4% Y/Y. Adjusted Restaurant-Level EBITDA margin declined 450 basis points to 5.6%.

Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.34) beat the analyst consensus of $(0.35).

"Inflationary challenges continue to meaningfully affect our profitability metrics with commodity costs and team member average hourly wages both increasing on a percentage basis in the mid-teens compared to last year," said CEO Paulo A.Pena.

Price Action: TAST shares are trading lower by 0.43% at $1.38 on the last check Thursday.

