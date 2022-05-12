QQQ
Carrols Restaurant Reports Mixed Q1 Results

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
May 12, 2022 9:59 AM | 1 min read
  • Carrols Restaurant Group Inc TAST reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2.4% year-on-year to $399.48 million, missing the consensus of $402.37 million.
  • Comparable restaurant sales for Burger King restaurants increased 1.6%, and Popeyes restaurants increased 2.2%.
  • Operating expenses rose 6.7% Y/Y to $419.3 million.
  • The operating loss for the quarter was $(19.8) million versus a loss of $(3.1) million last year.
  • The company held $8.5 million in cash and equivalents as of April 3, 2022.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $4.3 million fell 78.4% Y/Y. Adjusted Restaurant-Level EBITDA margin declined 450 basis points to 5.6%.
  • Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.34) beat the analyst consensus of $(0.35).
  • "Inflationary challenges continue to meaningfully affect our profitability metrics with commodity costs and team member average hourly wages both increasing on a percentage basis in the mid-teens compared to last year," said CEO Paulo A.Pena.
  • Price Action: TAST shares are trading lower by 0.43% at $1.38 on the last check Thursday.

