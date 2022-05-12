Where Food Comes From: Q1 Earnings Insights

Where Food Comes From WFCF reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 09:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Where Food Comes From beat estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $1.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 21.62% increase in the share price the next day.

