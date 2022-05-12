Recap: Tapestry Q3 Earnings

Tapestry TPR reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tapestry beat estimated earnings by 24.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.41.

Revenue was up $165.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 3.78% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tapestry's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 1.18 0.70 0.68 0.30 EPS Actual 1.33 0.82 0.74 0.51 Revenue Estimate 2.00B 1.44B 1.56B 1.20B Revenue Actual 2.14B 1.48B 1.61B 1.27B

To track all earnings releases for Tapestry visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.