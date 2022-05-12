Recap: Tapestry Q3 Earnings

Tapestry TPR reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Tapestry beat estimated earnings by 24.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.41.
Revenue was up $165.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 3.78% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Tapestry's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.18
|0.70
|0.68
|0.30
|EPS Actual
|1.33
|0.82
|0.74
|0.51
|Revenue Estimate
|2.00B
|1.44B
|1.56B
|1.20B
|Revenue Actual
|2.14B
|1.48B
|1.61B
|1.27B
