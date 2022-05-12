Recap: NICE Q1 Earnings

NICE NICE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 05:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NICE beat estimated earnings by 5.26%, reporting an EPS of $1.8 versus an estimate of $1.71.
Revenue was up $70.48 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 4.02% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NICE's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.70
|1.58
|1.51
|1.49
|EPS Actual
|1.73
|1.68
|1.57
|1.54
|Revenue Estimate
|496.06M
|465.75M
|450.29M
|450.84M
|Revenue Actual
|515.47M
|494.41M
|458.86M
|456.95M
