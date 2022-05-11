NeoGames: Q1 Earnings Insights

NeoGames NGMS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
NeoGames missed estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.06 versus an estimate of $0.09.
Revenue was up $9.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 8.97% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NeoGames's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.16
|0.08
|0.11
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.01
|0.06
|0.10
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|22.55M
|17.46M
|17.99M
|15.65M
|Revenue Actual
|12.25M
|11.97M
|12.89M
|13.35M
