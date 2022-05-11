Recap: Stellus Cap Investment Q1 Earnings

Stellus Cap Investment SCM reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Stellus Cap Investment missed estimated earnings by 3.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.29 versus an estimate of $0.3.
Revenue was up $1.51 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 2.45% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Stellus Cap Investment's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.33
|0.31
|0.28
|0.28
|Revenue Estimate
|16.41M
|15.68M
|15.04M
|14.28M
|Revenue Actual
|17.56M
|17.03M
|15.10M
|13.99M
To track all earnings releases for Stellus Cap Investment visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.