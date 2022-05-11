EVgo Q1 Results Miss Street View; Affirms FY22 Outlook

- EVgo Inc EVGO reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 86% year-on-year to $7.7 million, missing the consensus of $8.73 million.
- EVgo's network throughput for the quarter was 8.0 Gigawatt-hours (GWh), a 95% Y/Y growth.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(18.2) million versus $(9.8) million last year.
- Gross loss for the quarter narrowed to $(0.6) million from $(1.7) million last year.
- Total customer accounts totaled 375,000 as of March 31, 2022.
- EVgo held $441.1 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.
- EPS of $(0.21) missed the consensus of $(0.14).
- Outlook: EVgo affirmed the FY22 sales forecast of $48 million - $55 million, against the consensus of $51.18 million.
- It expects an FY22 adjusted EBITDA loss of $(75) million - $(85) million.
- The company sees FY22 network throughput of 50 – 60 GWh.
- At year-end 2022, EVgo expects to have a total of 3,000 – 3,300 DC fast charging stalls operational or under construction.
- Price Action: EVGO shares traded lower by 1.11% at $7.60 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.