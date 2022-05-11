Chicken Soup for the Soul: Q1 Earnings Insights

Chicken Soup for the Soul CSSE reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Chicken Soup for the Soul missed estimated earnings by 16.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.83 versus an estimate of $-0.71.
Revenue was up $6.01 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 43.8% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Chicken Soup for the Soul's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.51
|-0.50
|-0.55
|-0.74
|EPS Actual
|-0.65
|-1.04
|-0.79
|-0.67
|Revenue Estimate
|36.09M
|29.63M
|24.26M
|18.71M
|Revenue Actual
|35.97M
|29.10M
|22.14M
|23.20M
To track all earnings releases for Chicken Soup for the Soul visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.