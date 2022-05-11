Endeavour Silver: Q1 Earnings Insights

Endeavour Silver EXK reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:50 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Endeavour Silver beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $23.27 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Endeavour Silver's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.03 0.03 0.04 0.04 EPS Actual 0 -0.03 0.01 0.07 Revenue Estimate 51.43M 41.68M 38.33M 38.33M Revenue Actual 48.52M 34.56M 47.77M 34.47M

