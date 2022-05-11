Endeavour Silver: Q1 Earnings Insights

Endeavour Silver EXK reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 07:50 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Endeavour Silver beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.05.
Revenue was up $23.27 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 1.09% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Endeavour Silver's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0
|-0.03
|0.01
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|51.43M
|41.68M
|38.33M
|38.33M
|Revenue Actual
|48.52M
|34.56M
|47.77M
|34.47M
To track all earnings releases for Endeavour Silver visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.