Recap: Surgalign Holdings Q1 Earnings

Surgalign Holdings SRGA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Surgalign Holdings beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was down $2.69 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.82% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Surgalign Holdings's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.11 -0.09 -0.12 -0.13 EPS Actual -0.11 -0.12 -0.09 -0.12 Revenue Estimate 20.71M 22.28M 24.80M 23.39M Revenue Actual 21.83M 20.55M 24.83M 23.29M

