Recap: Surgalign Holdings Q1 Earnings

Surgalign Holdings SRGA reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Surgalign Holdings beat estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.1.
Revenue was down $2.69 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 1.82% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Surgalign Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.11
|-0.09
|-0.12
|-0.13
|EPS Actual
|-0.11
|-0.12
|-0.09
|-0.12
|Revenue Estimate
|20.71M
|22.28M
|24.80M
|23.39M
|Revenue Actual
|21.83M
|20.55M
|24.83M
|23.29M
To track all earnings releases for Surgalign Holdings visit their earnings calendar here.
