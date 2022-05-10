Recap: BRP Group Q1 Earnings

BRP Group BRP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Earnings
BRP Group missed estimated earnings by 3.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.52.
Revenue was up $90.02 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.76% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BRP Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.09
|0.11
|0.09
|0.39
|EPS Actual
|0.10
|0.11
|0.14
|0.44
|Revenue Estimate
|142.27M
|127.81M
|103.94M
|151.64M
|Revenue Actual
|159.20M
|135.57M
|119.71M
|152.83M
To track all earnings releases for BRP Group visit their earnings calendar here.
