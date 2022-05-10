Recap: BRP Group Q1 Earnings

BRP Group BRP reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Earnings

BRP Group missed estimated earnings by 3.85%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.52.

Revenue was up $90.02 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 1.76% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BRP Group's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.09 0.11 0.09 0.39 EPS Actual 0.10 0.11 0.14 0.44 Revenue Estimate 142.27M 127.81M 103.94M 151.64M Revenue Actual 159.20M 135.57M 119.71M 152.83M

