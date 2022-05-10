Recap: Cutera Q1 Earnings

Cutera CUTR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cutera missed estimated earnings by 700.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.04.

Revenue was up $8.35 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.56% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cutera's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.06 0.06 -0.10 EPS Actual 0.13 0.17 0.28 0.15 Revenue Estimate 61.04M 51.52M 50.16M 38.97M Revenue Actual 65.63M 57.38M 58.59M 49.67M

To track all earnings releases for Cutera visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.