Recap: Cutera Q1 Earnings

Cutera CUTR reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cutera missed estimated earnings by 700.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.32 versus an estimate of $-0.04.
Revenue was up $8.35 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 7.56% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cutera's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.14
|0.06
|0.06
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.17
|0.28
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|61.04M
|51.52M
|50.16M
|38.97M
|Revenue Actual
|65.63M
|57.38M
|58.59M
|49.67M
