Recap: Urban-gro Q1 Earnings

Urban-gro UGRO reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Urban-gro missed estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.05.
Revenue was up $9.02 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 8.14% drop in the share price the next day.
