InnovAge Holding: Q3 Earnings Insights

InnovAge Holding INNV reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
InnovAge Holding missed estimated earnings by 300.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.01.
Revenue was up $21.05 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 16.94% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at InnovAge Holding's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.05
|0.06
|-0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.04
|0.06
|0.05
|-0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|174.11M
|171.37M
|161.03M
|157.21M
|Revenue Actual
|175.35M
|173.07M
|171.62M
|156.31M
To track all earnings releases for InnovAge Holding visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.