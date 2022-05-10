Zai Lab: Q1 Earnings Insights

Zai Lab ZLAB reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zai Lab beat estimated earnings by 28.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.86 versus an estimate of $-1.2.

Revenue was up $26.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.59 which was followed by a 0.04% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Zai Lab's past performance:

Quarter FY 2021 Q3 2021 H1 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -1.65 -1.65 -1.30 -1.35 EPS Actual -2.24 -1.01 -1.76 -2.64 Revenue Estimate 36.91M 32.40M 28.26M 32.60M Revenue Actual 144.31M 43.10M 36.94M 20.10M

To track all earnings releases for Zai Lab visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.