Purple Innovation: Q1 Earnings Insights

Purple Innovation PRPL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Purple Innovation beat estimated earnings by 31.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.35.
Revenue was down $43.25 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 16.06% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Purple Innovation's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.27
|0.17
|0.13
|EPS Actual
|-0.35
|-0.07
|0.05
|0.17
|Revenue Estimate
|178.99M
|199.53M
|176.99M
|173.31M
|Revenue Actual
|186.43M
|170.78M
|182.59M
|186.43M
