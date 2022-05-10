Purple Innovation: Q1 Earnings Insights

Purple Innovation PRPL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Purple Innovation beat estimated earnings by 31.43%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.35.

Revenue was down $43.25 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 16.06% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Purple Innovation's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.27 0.17 0.13 EPS Actual -0.35 -0.07 0.05 0.17 Revenue Estimate 178.99M 199.53M 176.99M 173.31M Revenue Actual 186.43M 170.78M 182.59M 186.43M

