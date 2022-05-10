Recap: Fidelity National Finl Q1 Earnings

Fidelity National Finl FNF reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:10 PM.
Earnings
Fidelity National Finl beat estimated earnings by 7.87%, reporting an EPS of $1.37 versus an estimate of $1.27.
Revenue was up $65.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.54 which was followed by a 0.22% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Fidelity National Finl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.62
|1.65
|1.42
|1.23
|EPS Actual
|2.16
|2.12
|2.06
|1.56
|Revenue Estimate
|3.11B
|3.28B
|2.91B
|2.88B
|Revenue Actual
|4.80B
|3.89B
|3.85B
|3.10B
