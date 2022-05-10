Trade Desk: Q1 Earnings Insights

Trade Desk TTD reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Trade Desk beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.15.

Revenue was up $95.51 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 1.85% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Trade Desk's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.28 0.15 0.13 0.08 EPS Actual 0.42 0.18 0.18 0.14 Revenue Estimate 389.19M 283.52M 257.78M 216.90M Revenue Actual 395.60M 301.09M 279.97M 219.81M

To track all earnings releases for Trade Desk visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.