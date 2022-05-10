Trade Desk: Q1 Earnings Insights

Trade Desk TTD reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Trade Desk beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.15.
Revenue was up $95.51 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 1.85% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Trade Desk's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.28
|0.15
|0.13
|0.08
|EPS Actual
|0.42
|0.18
|0.18
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|389.19M
|283.52M
|257.78M
|216.90M
|Revenue Actual
|395.60M
|301.09M
|279.97M
|219.81M
To track all earnings releases for Trade Desk visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarnings