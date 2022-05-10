Why Desktop Metal Stock Is Plunging

Desktop Metal Inc DM shares are trading significantly lower Tuesday after the company reported worse-than-expected earnings results and announced a proposed offering.

Desktop Metal said first-quarter revenue increased 286% year-over-year to $43.7 million, which beat the $41.61 million estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly loss of 22 cents per share, which missed the estimate for a loss of 13 cents per share.

Desktop Metal reaffirmed full-year 2022 revenue expectations of approximately $260 million, guiding for 131% growth year-over-year. The company expects a full-year adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $90 million.

Desktop Metal also announced intentions to offer $150 million of convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering. The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund working capital expenditures and for other general corporate purposes.

DM Price Action: Desktop Metal shares are making new 52-week lows on Tuesday.

The stock was down 41.1% at $2.02 at time of publication.

Photo: courtesy of Desktop Metal.

