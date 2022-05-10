Workhorse Gr: Q1 Earnings Insights

Workhorse Gr WKHS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Workhorse Gr missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.12.
Revenue was down $506.76 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.91 which was followed by a 1.34% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Workhorse Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.14
|-0.35
|-0.29
|-0.17
|EPS Actual
|-1.05
|-0.77
|-0.35
|-1.04
|Revenue Estimate
|70.00K
|1.18M
|6.41M
|2.61M
|Revenue Actual
|-2.00M
|-576.60K
|1.20M
|521.06K
To track all earnings releases for Workhorse Gr visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews