Stereotaxis: Q1 Earnings Insights

Stereotaxis STXS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Stereotaxis reported in-line EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.06.
Revenue was down $1.59 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 0.28% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Stereotaxis's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.05
|-0.05
|-0.03
|-0.03
|EPS Actual
|-0.05
|-0.07
|-0.05
|-0.02
|Revenue Estimate
|7.73M
|9.02M
|8.15M
|7.20M
|Revenue Actual
|8.24M
|9.11M
|9.05M
|8.62M
To track all earnings releases for Stereotaxis visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews