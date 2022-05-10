Recap: GCM Grosvenor Q1 Earnings

GCM Grosvenor GCMG reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GCM Grosvenor reported in-line EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.13.
Revenue was up $1.91 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 3.4% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GCM Grosvenor's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.12
|0.09
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.30
|0.13
|0.10
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|157.00M
|110.25M
|103.00M
|98.15M
|Revenue Actual
|190.59M
|118.08M
|119.70M
|103.22M
To track all earnings releases for GCM Grosvenor visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews