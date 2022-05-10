Recap: BBQ Hldgs Q1 Earnings

BBQ Hldgs BBQ reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 08:32 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BBQ Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 1000.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.11 versus an estimate of $0.01.

Revenue was up $26.86 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 9.28% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BBQ Hldgs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.14 0.16 0.10 0.04 EPS Actual 0.27 0.46 0.21 0.08 Revenue Estimate 64.37M 52.88M 39.12M 34.47M Revenue Actual 68.39M 55.38M 45.52M 37.32M

