Recap: Aclaris Therapeutics Q1 Earnings

Aclaris Therapeutics ACRS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Aclaris Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 22.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.31 versus an estimate of $-0.4.
Revenue was down $324.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 8.64% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Aclaris Therapeutics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.36
|-0.28
|-0.29
|-0.29
|EPS Actual
|-0.37
|-0.35
|-0.34
|-0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|1.79M
|1.77M
|1.69M
|1.69M
|Revenue Actual
|1.50M
|1.66M
|1.82M
|1.78M
