Recap: PowerFleet Q1 Earnings

PowerFleet PWFL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PowerFleet beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.1.
Revenue was up $4.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 3.1% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PowerFleet's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.09
|-0.06
|-0.08
|-0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0.03
|0
|Revenue Estimate
|31.63M
|33.46M
|31.01M
|28.99M
|Revenue Actual
|34.42M
|29.25M
|33.55M
|28.99M
