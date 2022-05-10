Recap: PowerFleet Q1 Earnings

PowerFleet PWFL reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PowerFleet beat estimated earnings by 40.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was up $4.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 3.1% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PowerFleet's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.06 -0.08 -0.07 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.01 0.03 0 Revenue Estimate 31.63M 33.46M 31.01M 28.99M Revenue Actual 34.42M 29.25M 33.55M 28.99M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.