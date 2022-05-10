Recap: Sony Group Q4 Earnings

Sony Group SONY reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sony Group missed estimated earnings by 9.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.85.

Revenue was down $1.48 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.86 which was followed by a 3.76% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sony Group's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.57 1.54 1.03 0.37 EPS Actual 2.43 1.55 1.54 0.81 Revenue Estimate 24.59B 20.61B 18.80B 18.54B Revenue Actual 26.68B 21.56B 20.54B 20.97B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.