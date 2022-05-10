Recap: Sony Group Q4 Earnings

Sony Group SONY reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Sony Group missed estimated earnings by 9.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.77 versus an estimate of $0.85.
Revenue was down $1.48 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.86 which was followed by a 3.76% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sony Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.57
|1.54
|1.03
|0.37
|EPS Actual
|2.43
|1.55
|1.54
|0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|24.59B
|20.61B
|18.80B
|18.54B
|Revenue Actual
|26.68B
|21.56B
|20.54B
|20.97B
