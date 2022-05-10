Recap: Drive Shack Q1 Earnings

Drive Shack DS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Drive Shack missed estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.14.
Revenue was up $7.89 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 9.15% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Drive Shack's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.13
|-0.10
|-0.13
|-0.14
|EPS Actual
|-0.12
|-0.11
|-0.04
|-0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|69.26M
|74.09M
|67.93M
|61.41M
|Revenue Actual
|70.53M
|76.37M
|73.88M
|61.09M
To track all earnings releases for Drive Shack visit their earnings calendar here.
