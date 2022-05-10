Recap: Drive Shack Q1 Earnings

Drive Shack DS reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Drive Shack missed estimated earnings by 57.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was up $7.89 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 9.15% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Drive Shack's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.13 -0.10 -0.13 -0.14 EPS Actual -0.12 -0.11 -0.04 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 69.26M 74.09M 67.93M 61.41M Revenue Actual 70.53M 76.37M 73.88M 61.09M

