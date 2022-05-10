Recap: Dentsply Sirona Q1 Earnings

Dentsply Sirona XRAY reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Dentsply Sirona missed estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $0.52 versus an estimate of $0.56.
Revenue was down $62.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.41% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Dentsply Sirona's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.79
|0.65
|0.65
|0.56
|EPS Actual
|0.76
|0.68
|0.71
|0.72
|Revenue Estimate
|1.13B
|1.03B
|1.01B
|948.71M
|Revenue Actual
|1.09B
|1.07B
|1.07B
|1.03B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Dentsply Sirona management provided guidance for Q1 2022, expecting earnings between $0.48 and $0.52 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Dentsply Sirona visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.