Recap: LCI Indus Q1 Earnings

LCI Indus LCII reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LCI Indus beat estimated earnings by 54.51%, reporting an EPS of $7.71 versus an estimate of $4.99.
Revenue was up $645.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.47 which was followed by a 1.25% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LCI Indus's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.75
|2.47
|2.71
|2.23
|EPS Actual
|3.22
|2.50
|2.68
|2.93
|Revenue Estimate
|1.11B
|1.08B
|1.04B
|898.40M
|Revenue Actual
|1.21B
|1.17B
|1.09B
|1.00B
To track all earnings releases for LCI Indus visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BZI-RecapsEarningsNews