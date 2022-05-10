Nexstar Media Group: Q1 Earnings Insights

Nexstar Media Group NXST reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Earnings
Nexstar Media Group beat estimated earnings by 22.49%, reporting an EPS of $5.99 versus an estimate of $4.89.
Revenue was up $96.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.23 which was followed by a 4.06% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Nexstar Media Group's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|4.96
|3.84
|3.68
|3.48
|EPS Actual
|6.19
|3.90
|4.51
|4.42
|Revenue Estimate
|1.23B
|1.15B
|1.12B
|1.08B
|Revenue Actual
|1.25B
|1.16B
|1.13B
|1.11B
