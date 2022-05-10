Li Auto Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates

by

Li Auto Inc LI reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 167.5% year-on-year to RMB9.56 billion ($1.51 billion), beating the consensus of $1.44 billion.

Vehicle margin rose 550 basis points Y/Y to 22.4%.

The gross profit increased 250.9% Y/Y to RMB2.16 billion ($341.3 million), with the margin expanding 530 basis points to 22.6%.

The operating loss for the quarter expanded to RMB(413.1) million or $(65.2) million versus RMB(407.7) million last year.

The company held cash and equivalents of RMB51.19 billion ($8.07 billion) as of March 31, 2022.

Cash provided by operating activities amounted to RMB1.83 billion ($289.3 million) with a free cash flow of RMB502 million ($79.2 million).

“While the recent pandemic resurgence and associated supply chain interruptions have been challenging for our industry, and uncertainty remains for the near future, we are confident in the resilience of our organization,” said founder, chairman, and CEO Xiang Li.

Outlook : Li Auto sees Q2 vehicle deliveries of 21,000 - 24,000.

Price Action: LI shares are trading higher by 4.76% at $19.80 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

