Recap: Li Auto Q1 Earnings

Li Auto LI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Li Auto beat estimated earnings by 170.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.1.

Revenue was up $962.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.94% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Li Auto's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.04 -0.02 -0.03 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.11 0.05 -0.01 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 1.59B 1.16B 681.79M 522.52M Revenue Actual 1.67B 1.21B 780.43M 545.68M

