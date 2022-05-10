Recap: Li Auto Q1 Earnings

Li Auto LI reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 05:00 AM.
Earnings
Li Auto beat estimated earnings by 170.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.1.
Revenue was up $962.32 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.94% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Li Auto's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.04
|-0.02
|-0.03
|-0.02
|EPS Actual
|0.11
|0.05
|-0.01
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|1.59B
|1.16B
|681.79M
|522.52M
|Revenue Actual
|1.67B
|1.21B
|780.43M
|545.68M
