Monday's Market Minute: Three Things To Stay On Top Of This Week

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

First and foremost, rates are on the rise. Last week, we saw the 30-year yields (TYX) and the 10-year (TNX) up and through 3% to levels we haven't seen since the fall of 2018. The move up as treasury futures sell off is a reflection of investors’ concerns about inflation and a more aggressive tone from the Fed in their attempts to come about it. Last week, the Fed raised rates by 50 basis points, and while the move was expected, it’s the first time the Fed has done so in over two decades, so it’s got investors and markets a bit rattled.

We also have quarterly earnings to stay ahead of. This week, the focus will be on Tyson, AMC, Peloton, Occidental Petroleum, Yeti, Wendy’s, Disney, Beyond Meat, Tapestry, and Six Flags.

And we’ve got some economic data to keep an eye: CPI, PPI, and consumer sentiment will all be closely watched and could move markets as inflation at two-decade highs continues to weigh on sentiment.

Lastly, with rates on the rise, the U.S. dollar has been trending higher and should be watched; it’s now back to levels not seen since the pandemic. The move up comes as the currencies like the euro, the British pound, the Japanese yen, and the Swiss franc are all at new lows for the year. Also, crude oil continues to hold above $100 a barrel, last week the WTI got up to $111, Natural Gas is holding up around $8, and diesel is at record highs. Energies should be watched as they tie directly into the inflation concerns and have rates at these elevated levels.

I’m curious to see how the indices hold up this week amidst the mounting headwinds

