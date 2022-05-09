CareCloud Beats On Q1 Top and Bottomline; Reiterates FY22 Outlook

- CareCloud, Inc MTBC reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 19% year-on-year to $35.3 million beating the consensus of $33.8 million.
- Adjusted EPS of $0.23 beat the consensus loss of $(0.27).
- CareCloud held $10.1 million in cash and equivalents and generated $3.1 million in operating cash flow.
- CareCloud reiterated the FY22 revenue outlook of $152 million - $155 million versus the consensus of $153 million.
- The University of Tennessee Health Science Center, College of Dentistry Pathology, chose CareCloud's Revenue Cycle Services and talkEHR to enhance revenues, streamline workflows, and alleviate billing inefficiencies.
- CEO A. Hadi Chaudhry said, "Revenue was a record for a first quarter, while we delivered a third consecutive quarter of positive GAAP net income. I am particularly proud of the innovative work performed by our product teams, as we introduced two more digital health solutions – CareCloud Wellness and CareCloud Remote. Wellness is off to a great start in particular, where 75 customers have expressed interest in just the first week of launch."
- Price Action: MTBC shares traded lower by 8.46% at $3.57 on the last check Monday.
