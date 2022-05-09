QQQ
Audacy Clocks 14% Revenue Growth In Q1, Lags Consensus

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 9, 2022 1:53 PM | 1 min read
  • Audacy AUD reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 14% year-on-year to $275.3 million, missing the consensus of $279.1 million.
  • Core spot revenues were $173.9 million, up 14% Y/Y. Digital revenues were $58 million, up 16% Y/Y.
  • Operating income for the quarter was $8.5 million, against an operating loss of $(8.2) million a year back.
  • EPS loss of $(0.08) beat the consensus loss of $(0.09).
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $26.0 million, up 152% Y/Y 
  • Audacy held $38 million in cash and equivalents.
  • CEO David J. Field stated: "I am pleased to report that Audacy posted strong first-quarter results, delivering 152% growth in Adjusted EBITDA led by double-digit revenue growth in both digital and spot radio."
  • Price Action: AUD shares traded lower by 7.24% at $2.05 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

