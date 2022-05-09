Global Ship Lease: Q1 Earnings Insights

Global Ship Lease GSL reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Global Ship Lease reported in-line EPS of $1.91 versus an estimate of $1.91.

Revenue was up $80.65 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.55 which was followed by a 4.95% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Global Ship Lease's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1.29 0.88 0.56 0.51 EPS Actual 1.84 1.74 0.66 0.49 Revenue Estimate 125.00M 104.19M 76.94M 70.69M Revenue Actual 153.53M 138.57M 82.87M 72.98M

To track all earnings releases for Global Ship Lease visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.