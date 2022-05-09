Global Ship Lease: Q1 Earnings Insights

Global Ship Lease GSL reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Global Ship Lease reported in-line EPS of $1.91 versus an estimate of $1.91.
Revenue was up $80.65 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.55 which was followed by a 4.95% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Global Ship Lease's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.29
|0.88
|0.56
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|1.84
|1.74
|0.66
|0.49
|Revenue Estimate
|125.00M
|104.19M
|76.94M
|70.69M
|Revenue Actual
|153.53M
|138.57M
|82.87M
|72.98M
