Clarivate: Q1 Earnings Insights

Clarivate CLVT reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Clarivate beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.18.
Revenue was up $230.70 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.39% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Clarivate's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.21
|0.15
|0.17
|0.12
|EPS Actual
|0.23
|0.16
|0.17
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|560.10M
|447.39M
|435.24M
|418.08M
|Revenue Actual
|560.20M
|442.20M
|447.00M
|431.50M
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Clarivate management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.85 and $0.95 per share.
To track all earnings releases for Clarivate visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.