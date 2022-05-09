Clarivate: Q1 Earnings Insights

Clarivate CLVT reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Clarivate beat estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.18.

Revenue was up $230.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 2.39% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Clarivate's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.21 0.15 0.17 0.12 EPS Actual 0.23 0.16 0.17 0.14 Revenue Estimate 560.10M 447.39M 435.24M 418.08M Revenue Actual 560.20M 442.20M 447.00M 431.50M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Clarivate management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $0.85 and $0.95 per share.

To track all earnings releases for Clarivate visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.