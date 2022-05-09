Lincoln Educational Servs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Lincoln Educational Servs LINC reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 09:00 AM.
Earnings
Lincoln Educational Servs missed estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.0 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was up $4.56 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26 which was followed by a 0.0% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lincoln Educational Servs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.47
|0.09
|0.03
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.73
|0.11
|0.06
|0.13
|Revenue Estimate
|86.52M
|83.16M
|73.44M
|76.83M
|Revenue Actual
|87.82M
|89.06M
|80.46M
|78.00M
