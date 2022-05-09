Palantir Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Palantir Technologies PLTR reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Palantir Technologies missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.04.
Revenue was up $105.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.37% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Palantir Technologies's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|0.04
|EPS Actual
|0.02
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|Revenue Estimate
|417.69M
|385.02M
|353.23M
|332.23M
|Revenue Actual
|432.87M
|392.15M
|375.64M
|341.23M
To track all earnings releases for Palantir Technologies visit their earnings calendar here.
