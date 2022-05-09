Palantir Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Palantir Technologies PLTR reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Palantir Technologies missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $105.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Palantir Technologies's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.04 0.03 0.04 EPS Actual 0.02 0.04 0.04 0.04 Revenue Estimate 417.69M 385.02M 353.23M 332.23M Revenue Actual 432.87M 392.15M 375.64M 341.23M

