Recap: Elanco Animal Health Q1 Earnings

Elanco Animal Health ELAN reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Elanco Animal Health beat estimated earnings by 2.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.35.
Revenue was down $17.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.07% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Elanco Animal Health's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.17
|0.16
|0.26
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.21
|0.19
|0.28
|0.37
|Revenue Estimate
|1.10B
|1.08B
|1.23B
|1.16B
|Revenue Actual
|1.11B
|1.13B
|1.28B
|1.24B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Elanco Animal Health management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.15 and $1.21 per share.
