Recap: Elanco Animal Health Q1 Earnings

Elanco Animal Health ELAN reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Elanco Animal Health beat estimated earnings by 2.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.36 versus an estimate of $0.35.

Revenue was down $17.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.07% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Elanco Animal Health's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.16 0.26 0.23 EPS Actual 0.21 0.19 0.28 0.37 Revenue Estimate 1.10B 1.08B 1.23B 1.16B Revenue Actual 1.11B 1.13B 1.28B 1.24B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Elanco Animal Health management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $1.15 and $1.21 per share.

