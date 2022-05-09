Recap: BioNTech Q1 Earnings

BioNTech BNTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BioNTech reported an EPS of $15.97.

Revenue was up $4.69 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $5.74 which was followed by a 2.41% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BioNTech's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 8.19 12.03 8.91 3.72 EPS Actual 13.93 14.56 12.97 5.29 Revenue Estimate 4.31B 5.93B 3.84B 1.78B Revenue Actual 6.33B 7.18B 6.39B 2.47B

