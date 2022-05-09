Recap: BioNTech Q1 Earnings

BioNTech BNTX reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
BioNTech reported an EPS of $15.97.
Revenue was up $4.69 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $5.74 which was followed by a 2.41% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BioNTech's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|8.19
|12.03
|8.91
|3.72
|EPS Actual
|13.93
|14.56
|12.97
|5.29
|Revenue Estimate
|4.31B
|5.93B
|3.84B
|1.78B
|Revenue Actual
|6.33B
|7.18B
|6.39B
|2.47B
