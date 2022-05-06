QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Natera Clocks 28% Jump In Q1 Sales, Lifts FY22 Guidance

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
May 6, 2022 2:21 PM | 1 min read
  • Natera Inc NTRA generated Q1 revenues of $194.1 million, up 27.5% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $176.60 million.
  • Product revenues were $190.0 million, an increase of 57.8%.
  • The company processed approximately 489,300 tests, compared to approximately 348,200 tests in Q1 FY21.
  • The gross profit margin compressed to 46.8% from 56.1%, primarily due to the revenue recognition of approximately $28.6 million in the first quarter of 2021 due to the conclusion of its collaboration with Qiagen N.V QGEN.
  • At March 31, 2022, Natera held approximately $752.2 million in cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments, and restricted cash.
  • The company posted a Q1 EPS loss of $(1.45) compared to $(0.74) a year ago, beating the consensus of $(1.48).
  • Guidance: Natera anticipates FY22 sales of $790 million - $810 million, higher than the $770 million - $790 million expected earlier, compared to the consensus of $779.92 million.
  • 2022 gross margin to be approximately 46% to 48% of revenues
  • Price Action: NTRA shares are up 4.16% at $35.52 during the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceHealth CareMoversTrading IdeasGeneral