O2Micro Registers 7% Revenue Decline In Q1; Issues Q2 Guidance Below Consensus

by

O2Micro International Limited OIIM reported a second-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 6.9% year-on-year to $21.6 million, beating the consensus of $21.1 million.

reported a second-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 6.9% year-on-year to $21.6 million, beating the consensus of $21.1 million. The gross margin expanded 100 bps to 52.6%. The operating margin contracted 630 bps to 3.9%.

Earnings per ADS were $0.03 versus $0.08 last year.

O2Micro held $48.2 million in cash and equivalents.

Chair and CEO Sterling Du commented, "O2 Micro continues to target fast-growing markets with products that capitalize on our unique technological advantage in complex industrial, consumer, and automotive applications with the world's leading manufacturers. Importantly, the trend to integrate MOSFET transistors into these products should lead to higher ASPs and larger die sizes, driving revenue growth not only in 2022 but over the long term as well."

Outlook: O2Micro sees Q2 revenue of $20.5 million - $22.7 million, below the consensus of $25.3 million.

O2Micro sees Q2 revenue of $20.5 million - $22.7 million, below the consensus of $25.3 million. Price Action: OIIM shares traded higher by 0.02% at $3.17 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.