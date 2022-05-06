QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

O2Micro Registers 7% Revenue Decline In Q1; Issues Q2 Guidance Below Consensus

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 6, 2022 10:51 AM | 1 min read
  • O2Micro International Limited OIIM reported a second-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 6.9% year-on-year to $21.6 million, beating the consensus of $21.1 million.
  • The gross margin expanded 100 bps to 52.6%. The operating margin contracted 630 bps to 3.9%.
  • Earnings per ADS were $0.03 versus $0.08 last year.
  • O2Micro held $48.2 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Chair and CEO Sterling Du commented, "O2 Micro continues to target fast-growing markets with products that capitalize on our unique technological advantage in complex industrial, consumer, and automotive applications with the world's leading manufacturers. Importantly, the trend to integrate MOSFET transistors into these products should lead to higher ASPs and larger die sizes, driving revenue growth not only in 2022 but over the long term as well."
  • Outlook: O2Micro sees Q2 revenue of $20.5 million - $22.7 million, below the consensus of $25.3 million.
  • Price Action: OIIM shares traded higher by 0.02% at $3.17 on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsPenny StocksGuidanceTech