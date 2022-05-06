Recap: Arbor Realty Trust Q1 Earnings

Arbor Realty Trust ABR reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Earnings
Arbor Realty Trust beat estimated earnings by 17.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was up $35.18 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.59% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Arbor Realty Trust's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.48
|0.44
|0.40
|0.43
|EPS Actual
|0.57
|0.47
|0.45
|0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|77.60M
|64.70M
|54.27M
|46.35M
|Revenue Actual
|76.43M
|69.92M
|58.77M
|48.96M
