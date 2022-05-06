Recap: Arbor Realty Trust Q1 Earnings

Arbor Realty Trust ABR reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Arbor Realty Trust beat estimated earnings by 17.02%, reporting an EPS of $0.55 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was up $35.18 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.09 which was followed by a 3.59% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Arbor Realty Trust's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.48 0.44 0.40 0.43 EPS Actual 0.57 0.47 0.45 0.52 Revenue Estimate 77.60M 64.70M 54.27M 46.35M Revenue Actual 76.43M 69.92M 58.77M 48.96M

