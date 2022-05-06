Recap: Proto Labs Q1 Earnings

Proto Labs PRLB reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Proto Labs beat estimated earnings by 31.03%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.29.

Revenue was up $8.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 5.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Proto Labs's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.27 0.43 0.44 0.42 EPS Actual 0.41 0.35 0.39 0.40 Revenue Estimate 117.36M 126.82M 122.20M 113.22M Revenue Actual 123.58M 125.34M 123.05M 116.13M

To track all earnings releases for Proto Labs visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.