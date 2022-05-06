Recap: Proto Labs Q1 Earnings

Proto Labs PRLB reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Earnings
Proto Labs beat estimated earnings by 31.03%, reporting an EPS of $0.38 versus an estimate of $0.29.
Revenue was up $8.04 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14 which was followed by a 5.31% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Proto Labs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.27
|0.43
|0.44
|0.42
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.35
|0.39
|0.40
|Revenue Estimate
|117.36M
|126.82M
|122.20M
|113.22M
|Revenue Actual
|123.58M
|125.34M
|123.05M
|116.13M
