5 Stocks To Watch For May 6, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Cigna Corporation CI to report quarterly earnings at $5.18 per share on revenue of $43.41 billion before the opening bell. Cigna shares rose 0.4% to $253.00 in after-hours trading.

to report quarterly earnings at $5.18 per share on revenue of $43.41 billion before the opening bell. Cigna shares rose 0.4% to $253.00 in after-hours trading. Dropbox, Inc. DBX reported upbeat results for its first quarter. Dropbox shares gained 2.1% to $21.75 in the after-hours trading session.

reported upbeat results for its first quarter. Dropbox shares gained 2.1% to $21.75 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT to have earned $0.21 per share on revenue of $4.65 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Goodyear Tire shares slipped 0.2% to $13.58 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here