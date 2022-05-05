Recap: BCE Q1 Earnings

BCE BCE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

BCE beat estimated earnings by 12.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.62.

Revenue was up $112.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BCE's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.57 0.66 0.65 0.65 EPS Actual 0.60 0.65 0.68 0.62 Revenue Estimate 4.88B 4.80B 4.43B 4.43B Revenue Actual 4.92B 4.63B 4.64B 4.50B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

BCE management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.568 and $2.694 per share.

