Recap: BCE Q1 Earnings

BCE BCE reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BCE beat estimated earnings by 12.9%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.62.
Revenue was up $112.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.13% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BCE's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.57
|0.66
|0.65
|0.65
|EPS Actual
|0.60
|0.65
|0.68
|0.62
|Revenue Estimate
|4.88B
|4.80B
|4.43B
|4.43B
|Revenue Actual
|4.92B
|4.63B
|4.64B
|4.50B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
BCE management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $2.568 and $2.694 per share.
To track all earnings releases for BCE visit their earnings calendar here.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.