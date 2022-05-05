Recap: Brookdale Senior Living Q1 Earnings

Brookdale Senior Living BKD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brookdale Senior Living missed estimated earnings by 35.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.4.

Revenue was down $71.62 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 17.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brookdale Senior Living's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.44 -0.41 -0.49 -0.51 EPS Actual -0.44 -0.46 -0.45 -0.59 Revenue Estimate 643.62M 651.13M 745.25M 768.91M Revenue Actual 643.87M 641.65M 723.29M 749.45M

