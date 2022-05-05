Recap: Brookdale Senior Living Q1 Earnings

Brookdale Senior Living BKD reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Earnings
Brookdale Senior Living missed estimated earnings by 35.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.54 versus an estimate of $-0.4.
Revenue was down $71.62 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 17.25% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Brookdale Senior Living's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.44
|-0.41
|-0.49
|-0.51
|EPS Actual
|-0.44
|-0.46
|-0.45
|-0.59
|Revenue Estimate
|643.62M
|651.13M
|745.25M
|768.91M
|Revenue Actual
|643.87M
|641.65M
|723.29M
|749.45M
